Image copyright Tom Ballard Image caption Tom Ballard is an experienced climber who has set records for his mountaineering feats

A helicopter search team has set off to find a British climber who was reported missing on a peak in Pakistan.

Tom Ballard and Italian climber Daniele Nardi last made contact on Sunday, from an altitude of about 20,669ft (6,300m) on Nanga Parbat.

Bad weather and mounting tensions between Pakistan and India had delayed attempts to reach the site.

Ali Sadpara, who has previously scaled the mountain, is understood to be on board the Pakistani army helicopter.

Mr Ballard, from Derbyshire, is the son of Alison Hargreaves, who died descending from the summit of K2, the same year she became the first woman to conquer Everest unaided in 1995.

Nanga Parbat is the world's ninth highest mountain and notoriously difficult to climb.

Stefano Pontecorvo, the Italian ambassador in Pakistan, tweeted on Thursday morning: "Rescue helicopter to search for Daniele Nardi and Tom Ballard is flying and approaching area of Nanga Parbat where they could be."

It has been reported that weather was poor in the area at the time the pair last made contact.

A number of deaths have earned it the nickname of "Killer Mountain".

Mr Ballard, 30, had been living in Italy's Dolomites mountain range with his father for the last few years and is "regarded extremely highly in the climbing world", according to online magazine Planet Mountain.

Image caption Alison Hargreaves died while descending from the summit of K2 in 1995

Nanga Parbat has only been climbed in winter once before by experienced Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara.

He is flying to Nanga Parbat to scour the mountain with the Pakistan Army.

A Foreign Office spokesman said they were in contact with Pakistani authorities regarding Mr Ballard's disappearance.

