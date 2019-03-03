Image copyright Katie Louise Burke Image caption Lance Martin, a father of one, died in hospital after being found injured

Four people have been charged with murdering a man who died following an assault.

Lance Martin, 24, was discovered in St Thomas Road in Normanton, Derby, on Thursday, and later died in hospital.

Two men and two women, all from Derby, are due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy who was also arrested has been released with no further action.

Katie Louise Burke, a friend who is raising money for Mr Martin's funeral, said he was a "gentle giant at heart" who "loved his little boy".

"He was always there for everyone who needed him," Ms Burke said.

"He was funny and kind, he had a lot of friends and he's going to be missed very much by everyone."

She said the situation had shaken everyone he knew.

Image caption Parts of St Thomas Road were cordoned off

Kieran Bareham, 30, of Portland Street, Jamie Butler, 42, and Clara Butler, 21, both of Marlborough Road and Francesca Butler, 23, of Portland Road, have all been charged with murder.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.