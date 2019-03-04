Image copyright Daniele Nardi Image caption Tom Ballard and Daniele Nardi before their last contact with their team

A full-scale search and rescue operation is under way for two climbers, one British and one Italian, missing on a mountain in Pakistan.

Tom Ballard, who is originally from Derbyshire, and Daniele Nardi, last made contact from Nanga Parbat last month after sighting avalanche traces.

Tensions between Pakistan and India and poor flying weather delayed rescuers but visibility has since improved.

Spanish and Pakistani high altitude teams are leading the search.

One of the teams is piloting a drone to scour the route, while the others will trace the men's steps on foot. Pakistani military helicopters will airlift the rescuers to the "Killer Mountain" to resume the search.

The route Mr Ballard and Mr Nardi were attempting on the world's ninth highest peak is known as the Mummery Spur. The men were last heard from on 24 February.

About 121,661 euros (£104,000) has been raised to continue the search for two climbers to keep funding a helicopter team, which is said to cost about 50,000 euros (£43,000) a day.

Unused donations will go to schools in Pakistan that Mr Nardi supported.

Mr Ballard, 30, originally from Belper, Derbyshire, is the son of Alison Hargreaves, who died descending from the summit of K2 in 1995 - the same year she became the first woman to conquer Everest unaided.

A search for Mr Ballard, who moved to Scotland in 1995, and Mr Nardi began on Thursday after delays due to airspace restrictions.

A three-person tent "invaded by snow" was spotted on the same day.

