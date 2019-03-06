Image copyright Daniele Nardi Image caption Tom Ballard and Daniele Nardi before their last contact with their team

Two climbers missing on a mountain in Pakistan are thought to have been killed in an avalanche, as rescuers called off the search for the men.

Briton Tom Ballard and Italian Daniele Nardi last made contact from an altitude of about 6,300m (20,669 ft) at Nanga Parbat, on 24 February.

Helicopter, drone and ground searches found no trace of either of the men, who are now thought to be dead.

Rescue attempts had been delayed due to bad weather and tensions in the region.

BBC World Affairs reporter Richard Galpin said it was believed the pair were hit by a "huge avalanche" during the night, the sound of which was apparently heard by villagers miles away, and it "is now assumed they are dead".

The route Mr Ballard, originally from Belper in Derbyshire, and Mr Nardi were attempting on the world's ninth highest peak - dubbed "Killer Mountain" - is known as the Mummery Spur.

However, contact was lost last month and the men, regarded as among the world's best climbers, have not been seen or heard from since.

On Thursday, experienced Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who was on board an army helicopter, had announced seeing a tent "invaded by snow" and "traces of an avalanche".

However, it is not clear whether the tent had belonged to the men.

Image copyright PA Image caption Tom Ballard's mother Alison Hargreaves on her descent from the top of Mount Everest, which she reached in 1995

Mr Ballard is the son of Alison Hargreaves, who died descending from the summit of K2 in 1995 - the same year she became the first woman to conquer Everest unaided.

Ahead of her death, he had moved to Fort William in Lochaber, Scotland, with his sister Kate and his father Jim.

