Derbyshire man denies murder after woman's body found

  • 11 March 2019
Alfred Street, South Normanton Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman's body was found at a house on Alfred Street, South Normanton

A man has denied murder after a 30-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Derbyshire.

Paramedics made the discovery at a property on Alfred Street, in South Normanton, on the morning of 13 December 2018 following a 999 call.

Anthony Davis, 39, of the same address, was arrested on the same day and later charged.

Mr Davis, who was remanded in custody, is due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 June.

