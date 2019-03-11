Image caption Passengers travelling from Leicester station, as well as other stations in the East Midlands, are facing long delays

Power failure is causing severe rail delays in the East Midlands.

No trains ran through Nottingham, Derby, Leicester and the surrounding areas from about 17:00 GMT due to a control centre power loss in Derby.

East Midlands Trains said power had since been restored and trains were running again but National Rail said to expect delays of up to 60 minutes.

East Midlands Trains said while its trains were disrupted passengers could use their tickets on other lines.

Services are expected to be affected until at least 19:00.

