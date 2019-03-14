Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Geza Horvath (left) and Daniel Zemencsik (right) brought the women to the UK and forced them to work as prostitutes

Two men who were running brothels in Derby have been jailed for human trafficking offences.

During raids last year, police found several women in two properties - one on Violet Street and another on Burton Road.

Geza Horvath, 33, and Daniel Zemencsik, 28, admitted facilitating the travel of another with a view to exploitation.

Horvath was jailed for five years and Zemencsik was handed three years and two months, at Derby Crown Court.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption One brothel was found on Violet Street, Normanton, Derby

Derbyshire Police said Horvath, of Borough Road, Burton-on-Trent, and Zemencsik, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, set up the prostitution ring between May 2017 and April 2018.

The men had advertised for sex workers on various Hungarian websites and brought over the women.

The women had to pay Horvath and Zemencsik a daily rate, as well as giving them half of their earnings.

Det Insp Andrea Parkin said: "Horvath and Zemencsik were solely concerned with making money at the expense of the women they exploited.

"The sentence they have received reflects the fact that this type of crime will be dealt with robustly. "

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The raids were supported by a number of organisations

