A driver who called police after a crash as he suspected the other driver was drunk has himself been charged with drink-driving.

Derbyshire Police were called to the scene of the crash at junction 25 of the M1, near Long Eaton, at about 17:30 GMT on Sunday.

The force's roads policing unit tweeted the driver who rang them had forgot "he [was] also drunk".

Two men have been charged with driving above the alcohol limit.

Police said a 46-year-old Peugeot driver and a 60-year-old who was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Agila will appear in court.

A force spokeswoman said no-one was injured, but would not say which driver had called police.

The roads policing unit added: "You couldn't make this up. Very minor collision at the junction causing no damage.

"One driver suspects the other is drunk so quite rightly calls us. Forgetting he is also drunk. Both arrested.

"One blew 40 and the other 78. Charged to court."

