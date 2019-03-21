Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The 14th Century gold coin was discovered inside one of three secret drawers in a wooden bureau

A "rare" 650-year-old coin found in a secret drawer in a desk has been sold for £850 at auction.

The 14th Century coin was discovered inside one of three hidden drawers in a 1970s bureau, left to a woman by a long-lost relative.

Amy Clapp, from Derbyshire, inherited the piece of furniture from a great cousin and had taken it to be valued.

The coin was later found by a furniture valuer who checked its secret drawers "just in case".

The bureau had already sold in February, for £260, but the coin - bought by a private collector in the Midlands - has now fetched hundreds more.

However, it had been hoped the Raymond IV Prince of Orange Franc A Pied coin, which dates back to 1365, would double the guide price of £1,200 to £1,800.

Edward Rycroft, from Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, who found the coin, said he was still "delighted" for the Clapp family.

"Instead of getting around £100 for a 1970s bureau we've helped her gain £1,000," he said.

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption A visible drawer reveals another tiny drawer tucked away behind it

Mrs Clapp, from Swadlincote, who works as a family support worker, said some of the money would go to a charity that helps her 18-year-old daughter, who has Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

"It's been an amazing experience," said Mrs Clapp, 37.

"I would never have found that secret drawer in a million years.

"We're so grateful to Edward. We recently blew all our savings on a car and its engine blew up shortly after we bought it, so this money is very welcome."

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption Furniture valuer Edward Rycroft found the coin in the 20th Century George II-style drawer

