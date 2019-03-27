Image copyright Derbyshire Police

Forty caravans have been destroyed and another 40 damaged by the heat in a huge blaze at a caravan park.

Firefighters were called to the storage yard on Ainmoor Grange Caravan Park, in Stretton, Derbyshire, about 05:30 GMT.

When they arrived, they were faced with "a significant developed fire". No-one was injured.

John Cook, from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said crews "made an aggressive attack on the fire" and "created a fire break".

"By doing that we managed to contain the area to the place of origin and reduce significant damage to the whole campsite," he said.

Mr Cook said crews had finished fighting the fire and would carry out an investigation into the cause.

There are about 500 caravans - both static and touring caravans - on the site.

