Fire crews were called to a flat in Green Lane

A man died after a blaze broke out at a ground floor flat in Derbyshire.

Fire crews found the body of the 34-year-old when they entered the flat after tackling the fire in Green Lane, Hadfield.

They were alerted after getting reports a smoke alarm was going off at the property.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus discovered the body after they and police were called out at about 07:33 BST.

The man's family have been told, but formal identification has yet to take place, a Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said.

"Our thoughts and sympathy go to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time," she said.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

