Image caption King Street in Derby city centre resembled a river after the water pipe burst

Flooding caused by a burst water pipe has left city centre roads in Derby looking like rivers and forced guests at a hotel to leave via a ladder.

Homes and businesses in the city have been left without a water supply and four schools have been forced to close.

A lift at the Jury's Inn has been closed so guests are being asked to use a ladder to access the car park.

Severn Trent has apologised for the burst in King Street and said it was "working hard" to resolve the issue.

Carlyle Infant and Nursery School, Ivy House School, Gayton Junior School and St Joseph's Catholic Primary School are all shut.

Image caption King Street was largely deserted during rush hour

Image caption Guests were using a ladder to get down to the hotel car park as the lift is closed

The burst is also causing water to flow down to another road, the A52 St Alkmund's Way.

A Severn Trent spokesman said: "We're hard at work on site and have started to move the water around our network to get customers supplies back on.

"We're also bringing tankers into the area to pump water directly into the pipes, to help get everybody's water back on as quickly as possible.

"We'll have traffic management in place as soon as we can. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Image caption People have also been mounting a barrier to access the Jury's Inn underground car park

Image caption The water flowed down onto St Alkmund's Way

Image caption Water has also flowed into the hotel's car park

