Image caption Police said the crash happened at about 09:10 BST on Wednesday

A lorry driver has been arrested over the death of a 79-year-old pedestrian.

Jean Levers, 79, died at the scene in Derby Road, Sandiacre, Derbyshire, on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle.

The family of Mrs Levers, from Sandiacre, said she was "the loveliest, kindest person you could know".

The 50-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, and released while inquiries continue.

Police had initially been trying to trace the driver of a blue Toyota Aygo, who was in the area at the time.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Mrs Levers' family said: "She will be sadly missed"

They said the driver had now been traced and officers would be speaking to them later.

Mrs Levers' family said: "She will be sadly missed. She was known to everyone around here and was much loved by everyone who knew her."

Image caption Four roads were closed after the crash

