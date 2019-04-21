Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they found a man injured in a car park near Chaddesden Park

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found fatally injured in a car park.

Officers found the man near Chaddesden Park in Derby at about 21:45 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died soon afterwards.

Derbyshire Police said the victim had not yet been formally identified and appealed for any witnesses to come forward. The boy remains in police custody.

