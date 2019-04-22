Image copyright Oli Charlie Simpkin Image caption The fire is close to main road and rail routes

A series of explosions have erupted from a building on fire in Derby.

A number of bangs were heard across the city shortly before 14:00 BST and large, black plumes of smoke were visible for miles.

Main line train services have been suspended and residents are being advised to stay indoors.

Police said the blaze, at a commercial building in Enterprise Way, is not thought to be suspicious. No injuries have been reported.

Image copyright Sam Hawkes Image caption A number of bangs were heard across the city

Road closures were initially in place at Prime Park Way and Stores Road to the junction with the Vauxhall garage, and Mansfield Road to the junction with Alfreton Road.

Nearby St Mary's Wharf police station has been evacuated.

Twitter user @martynlocker captured the sound of one of the explosions on his mobile phone.

Smoke lessened after an hour but the cordoned was expanded for "people's safety".

Nearby St Mary's Wharf police station has been evacuated.

Image copyright Sam Hawkes Image caption Smoke is visible from miles away

Image caption A large cordon has been put around the area

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk