Image caption The man was found fatally injured in a car park near Chaddesden Park

Six people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found fatally injured in a car park.

The man was found near Chaddesden Park in Derby on Saturday, and died soon after being taken to hospital.

Derbyshire Police said two 19-year-old men and a 21-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A force spokesman said a 16-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend has been released without charge.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.