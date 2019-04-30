Six men deny Meynell fox hunting charges
Six men have pleaded not guilty to illegal hunting following filming by an animal welfare charity.
They have been accused of being involved in fox hunting with the Meynell and South Staffordshire hunt at Sutton-on-the-Hill, in Derbyshire, last October.
All six denied hunting a wild mammal with dogs under the Hunting Act 2004 at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
They are due to go on trial at the same court on 19 August.
The hunt was filmed by the League Against Cruel Sports.
The accused are:
- Sam Staniland, 31, of Overby Hall Lane, Hadleigh, Ipswich - formerly of Sudbury, Derbyshire
- Peter Southwell, 60, of Tolldish Lane, Great Haywood, Staffordshire
- John Oliver Finnegan, 33, of Gadsby Lane, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
- Andrew Bull, 50 ,of Ashbourne Road, Sudbury, Derbyshire
- Samuel Stanley, 25, of Burton Road, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire
- William Tatler, 45, of Idridgehay, Belper, Derbyshire
