Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Simon Jones' family said they were devastated by his death

A man who found a set of keys near the scene of a murder might be a significant witness, police have said.

Simon Jones, 57, was found near Chaddesden Park in Derby at about 21:45 BST on 20 April, and died soon after being taken to hospital.

The possible witness is believed to have approached people in the same place the day after asking if they had lost a set of keys.

Three men have been charged with Mr Jones' murder.

The man who found the keys is not being linked to the crime, but detectives want to speak to him as a potential witness.

He is described as white, in his mid to late thirties and about 6ft (1.82 m) tall. He also had a child with him, it is believed.

Mr Jones, from Belper, Derbyshire was described by his family as a "true gentleman" and "adored by everyone".

Image caption Police said they found Simon Jones injured in a car park near Chaddesden Park

John Williams, 23, of Waterford Drive, Derby, has been charged with murder and robbery.

Kirk Guy, 33, of Haydn Road, Derby, and Jacob Ali, 19, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby, have also been charged with murder.

Mr Ali was also charged with robbery.

Two other men, Thai Johnson, 19, of Renfrew Street, Derby, and Zak Stevens, 26, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, have been charged with assisting an offender.

A number of other people have been arrested in connection with Mr Jones' death.

