Image caption The elections for Amber Valley District Council take place on 2 May

A candidate who was suspended over alleged anti-Semitism has won election as a councillor.

Neil Ploughman was suspended by Labour after Facebook posts were uncovered, but he remained as a candidate for Amber Valley District Council elections because the nomination period for candidates had closed.

He won 743 votes for the Belper Central ward, more than any other candidate.

Labour took control of the council from the Conservatives.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Ploughman will stand as an independent councillor, the first at Amber Valley for decades.

After being elected he thanked his supporters for standing by him.

