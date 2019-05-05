Flying Scotsman trespassers cause delays
Rail services have been disrupted after trespassers were spotted on the line between Derby and Birmingham.
Reports on social media blamed people eager to see Flying Scotsman as the locomotive passed through the region.
British Transport Police warned sightseers to keep away from the tracks but a group was pictured on an embankment at Walton-on-Trent in Derbyshire.
Standard services were delayed throughout Sunday.
CrossCountry trains apologised to passengers over "multiple incidents of trespassers" and said it was moving services as quickly as possible, but safety was of "utmost importance".
Rail enthusiast Jake Neil tweeted he was shocked that so many of those involved were children.
Another Twitter user, Robert Fielding, was worried the problems could lead to Flying Scotsman being banned from main routes.
The National Rail website said disruption could last until late afternoon.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.