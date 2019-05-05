Flying Scotsman trespassers cause delays

Image copyright H Kelsey Image caption There were numerous reports of people going on to the tracks

Rail services have been disrupted after trespassers were spotted on the line between Derby and Birmingham.

Reports on social media blamed people eager to see Flying Scotsman as the locomotive passed through the region.

British Transport Police warned sightseers to keep away from the tracks but a group was pictured on an embankment at Walton-on-Trent in Derbyshire.

Standard services were delayed throughout Sunday.

Image caption British Transport Police had issued several warnings specifically about Flying Scotsman

CrossCountry trains apologised to passengers over "multiple incidents of trespassers" and said it was moving services as quickly as possible, but safety was of "utmost importance".

Rail enthusiast Jake Neil tweeted he was shocked that so many of those involved were children.

What shocks me is some of these trespassers are kids! Surely anyone would know tracks mean trains but this always seems to happen when Flying Scotsman is out no matter what tour it's on, Behaviour of others always ruins it for the majority.. — Jake Neill (@ChopperNeill14) May 5, 2019

Another Twitter user, Robert Fielding, was worried the problems could lead to Flying Scotsman being banned from main routes.

This always happens when Flying Scotsman is out on the mainline, I can see it getting banned from tours on the mainline — Robert Fielding (@RobertFielding4) May 5, 2019

The National Rail website said disruption could last until late afternoon.

