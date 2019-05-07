Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Derbyshire Police said members of the public should not approach Jason McCormack who absconded in April

Police have launched an appeal for information after an inmate absconded from an open jail.

Jason McCormack left HMP Sudbury on 27 April, Derbyshire Police said.

A spokesman for the force said the 32-year-old was convicted of firearms and drugs offences at Bradford Crown Court in May 2018 and sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall and medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

McCormack, who police said has links to West Yorkshire, is also said to have an angel tattoo on his left arm.

Derbyshire Police said members of the public should not approach him if they see him but contact the force.

