Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police released an image of two trainspotters just metres away from the line as a train was due to pass

Trespassing trainspotters are being hunted after transport chaos was caused when they got too close to the tracks in a bid to see the Flying Scotsman.

Rail services were disrupted after trespassers went on the line between Derby and Birmingham as they tried to catch a glimpse of the famous loco.

It passed through the region on Sunday as part of a UK tour.

CrossCountry trains apologised to passengers for delays caused by "multiple" trespassers.

Image copyright H Kelsey Image caption There were numerous reports of people going on to the tracks

Nearly 60 services were delayed for a total of 1,000 minutes, between between Burton-upon-Trent and Tamworth, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

"It is extremely disappointing that a small minority of rail enthusiasts put their lives in grave danger in an attempt to take photos of the Flying Scotsman," said Ch Insp Gareth Davies.

"Quite frankly, they should know better and we are today sending a strong message that this will not be tolerated."

Image copyright Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Image caption Today Flying Scotsman is safely preserved in the national collection

One of the most renowned steam engines in history, the Flying Scotsman was built in 1923, and famously ran non-stop between Edinburgh and London.

The first steam locomotive to break the 100mph barrier, it was set to be scrapped in the 1960s before being saved for the nation by Alan Pegler.

Jim Lowe, head of operations at the National Railway Museum, said he was working with BTP and Network Rail to fit cameras to Flying Scotsman, adding all future journeys would have on-board police officers.

"Trespassing on the railways causes delays, endangers lives and is against the law," he said.

"Don't ruin things for the majority of people who want to enjoy Flying Scotsman and stay safe."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The day Blue Peter's John Noakes rode Flying Scotsman

