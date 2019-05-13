Image copyright Google Image caption Omar Ashfaq pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Birmingham Crown Court

A man has pleaded guilty to spreading terrorist documents around mosques.

Omar Ashfaq, from Derby, was charged with six counts of distributing or circulating a terrorist publication and two counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication in 2018.

He pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial Birmingham Crown Court.

At an earlier hearing, Ashfaq also admitted three counts of possession of a document containing information useful to terrorism.

He had previously denied the other eight charges but earlier he admitted spreading terrorist documents around mosques in Derby, Loughborough, Coventry, Birmingham and Luton between 31 May and 8 June last year.

Ashfaq, of St Thomas Road, was charged with 11 terrorism offences last year.

In March, he admitted being in possession of three Rumiyah magazines.

The magazines are written by the Islamic State group propaganda wing and disseminated online to try to attract new recruits.

Ashfaq, who has been remanded in custody, is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

