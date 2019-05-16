Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Stephen Archer was last seen on Wednesday, Derbyshire Police said

A murderer has absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.

Stephen Archer was last seen at HMP Sudbury on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old, who was convicted in 1993, is believed to have links to Nottingham and Lancashire.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said he should not be approached and to call 999 if they see him. He is described as white, 5ft 10in, slightly built with a shaven head and tattoos on his forearms.

He has a cross on the inside of his right and a dagger tattoo on his left.

