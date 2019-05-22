Image copyright Andrew Walley Image caption Two vaults with nine coffins were uncovered by stonemasons replacing steps

Nine lead coffins inside two hidden vaults have been unearthed by stonemasons working at a church.

The discovery was made at the Grade I-listed St Helen's Church in Etwall, Derbyshire, while workers were replacing some steps.

They noticed the base they were laid on was loose and after removing some bricks, found arches and a void.

Warden Andrew Walley said it was known a vault was in the vicinity of the churchyard, but no-one knew where.

Daniel Sharpe, one of the stonemasons working on the site, said: "I was surprised that no-one knew it was there.

"Obviously they knew people were buried here, but they didn't realise where the vault was.

"It stopped us working for a bit, so we were happy at that - we managed to get a tea break."

Image copyright Andrew Walley Image caption The coffins contained the remains of the Cotton family

Mr Walley said the coffins contained the remains of the Cotton family who used to own Etwall Hall.

"One of the coffins was identified as Joseph Green who was born in 1737 and died in 1810," he said.

"He married one of the Cotton heiresses, Elizabeth Cotton, [and] the others are either the parents of Elizabeth Cotton or some of their children."

The vaults, which are about 6ft deep, have been bricked back up to allow for the new steps to be installed.

The church hopes to contact descendants of the Cotton family to find out more.

Image copyright Andrew Walley Image caption The steps have been replaced and the vaults have been bricked up

