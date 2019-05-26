Image copyright Jackie Knight Image caption Witnesses reported being able to see the fire from miles around

A stack of pallets has been engulfed by a blaze so large witnesses reported seeing it from several miles away.

Buildings in Church Gresley, Derbyshire, were evacuated over fears the fire in the 50m by 50m stack could cause an explosion.

Crews from across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire were called to the blaze late on Sunday evening.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the fire which is still burning.

Image copyright Jackie Knight Image caption The fire broke out in a 50m by 50m stack of pallets

People living near the site were warned to keep their windows and doors shut and urged to stay away from the fire which was reported shortly before 21:00 BST on Sunday.

Firefighters from as far afield as Chesterfield, along with specialist support crews were dispatched to the blaze.