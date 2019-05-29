Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Flames from the pallet fire could be seen from miles around

A huge blaze involving about 70,000 pallets was started deliberately, the fire service has said.

The fire in Church Gresley, Derbyshire, was so large witnesses reported seeing it from several miles away on Sunday evening.

Buildings were evacuated over fears the blaze in the 50m by 50m stack could cause an explosion.

Crews from across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire attended.

Derbyshire police officers are continuing their investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Image copyright Jackie Knight Image caption The fire broke out in a 50m by 50m stack of pallets

