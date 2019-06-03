Image copyright Becky Mullan-Feroze Image caption A council said it had received complaints about the birds "defecating and causing damage"

An anti-social behaviour warning letter has been issued to a couple after complaints about their birds "causing damage" to a village.

Becky Mullan-Feroze and Dave Markham allow their peacock and two peahens, which live on their farm in Marehay, Derbyshire, to roam freely.

They fear they could be forced to re-home the animals after the warning from Amber Valley Borough Council.

The letter says the animals are having a "detrimental effect" on residents.

It states the council had received multiple complaints about the birds "escaping from your land" and "causing noise disturbance".

Ms Mullan-Feroze said the peafowl, which the couple have owned for four years, have been "making themselves unpopular during mating time" with the neighbours.

"The peafowl are placid birds and not aggressive. They have been encouraged into the urban lifestyle by people feeding them," she said.

Image copyright Becky Mullan-Feroze Image caption Ms Mullan-Feroze said she could be forced to re-home the birds if they do not settle in their new aviary

Ms Mullan-Feroze, 55, who also has a pig and chickens, added: "It's bonkers, absolutely appalling and ridiculous getting the letter.

"They've lived for four years as wild birds, as they should, it's such a shame.

"We have converted a barn and made it into an aviary, but if they don't settle and are not happy we'll try to find a new home for them."

A council spokesman confirmed the authority had issued a warning letter about keeping control of the birds.

He added: "As this potentially could be an ongoing case, the council is not in a position to say anything further at this time."

Image copyright Becky Mullan-Feroze Image caption The borough council said the peafowl were having a "detrimental effect" on residents

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.