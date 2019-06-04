Image copyright Luke Evans Bakery Image caption Eileen Hibbert and bakery director David Yates revisit memories of the shop

A bakery has risen to the occasion by giving a customer of 73 years free cakes and bread for life.

Eileen Hibbert first went to Luke Evans Bakery in Greenhill Lane, Riddings, Derbyshire, in 1946 when, aged nine, her family moved into the area.

Now 82, she still lives in the same house and has never bought loaves from anywhere else, saying: "It's been a thing I have always stuck to."

A spokesman said it was "lovely she has supported our shop for so long".

Image copyright Luke Evans Bakery Image caption Eileen Hibbert said she was grateful for the 'lovely gesture'.

Managing director David Yates said the gesture was deserved after the "thousands" of loaves she must have bought over the decades.

"Eileen has become a friend to all who work at Luke Evans Bakery, and we really appreciate her loyalty," he said.

"We're delighted to offer her free bread and cakes for as long as she continues to come to the shop, in recognition of her amazing support."

The business has been going since 1804 but when Mrs Hibbert first visited the shop it was a general grocer's in premises across the road from the present building.

"My mum used to use the Luke Evans store for groceries," she said.

"Everything has suited me. The shop is always nice and clean, the girls who work there are pleasant, and I like the bread and cakes.

"I'm very grateful to Luke Evans Bakery for this lovely gesture."

