Image copyright Google Image caption The Walton Dam park is used by walkers and cyclists

Two men have been arrested after a teenage girl was raped in a park in Derbyshire.

Police said the attack took place near Walton Dam in Chesterfield between about 16:00 and 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or saw two men and two teenage girls, who may all have been drinking alcohol, together at the location.

Two men, aged 26 and 33, have been released on police bail.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.