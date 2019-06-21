Image copyright Derbyshire County Show Image caption Organisers said it was "nobody's fault" their cattle licence had been revoked but the show would still go on

A 130-year-old agricultural show has been forced to cancel cattle and sheep entries after falling foul of infection rules.

Organisers of this weekend's Derbyshire County Show said "licensing restrictions" had forced the move.

Edward Hicklin said sheep from another field strayed onto the site in Elvaston and could have contaminated it, which led to the "regrettable" decision.

However show-goers have asked why they had not been given more notice.

Mr Hicklin from organisers, the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society, confirmed that last week a group of sheep from a neighbouring field got onto the site.

This breaches the terms of its cattle and sheep display licence from Defra.

"The field must be kept clear of livestock for 28 days to prevent the potential spread of disease between livestock," he said.

"While we acknowledge this is a massive blow to the society, and also the exhibitors who work so hard to present fabulous animals at the show, we also recognise that animal health and bio security is of the highest importance."

The event on Sunday will still go ahead with a range of other animals such as dogs, poultry, ponies and giant tortoises on display.

The news attracted some angry responses on social media.

Andrew Dickinson, from Mackworth Village, has been attending the event for 20 years and was due to show eight cattle.

He said: "I'm very upset. It's a big shame and a big mess. My three kids were all going to show animals and they are so disappointed.

"We have been training up the cattle and giving them a wash and that's all been a waste of time."

The show, which was founded in 1860, was cancelled in 2016 due wet weather. It has used a different venue for the last two years while the ground recovered at its usual site at The Showground, in Elvaston.

