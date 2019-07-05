Long Eaton armed robbery: Two arrested
Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Derbyshire, police have confirmed.
Armed officers arrived at a property on Grasmere Road, Long Eaton, on Thursday, with a police cordon put in place around the scene.
Derbyshire Police said a 35-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place in College Street at about 17:00 BST on 4 July.
Both suspects were described as local.
Residents reported seeing 15 police vehicles, the dog unit and armed officers at about 19:00 BST on Thursday, with two people were seen being brought out of a flat and put into the back of a police van on Friday.
A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank the residents of Grasmere Road, and the surrounding area, for their patience during this incident."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.