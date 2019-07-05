Image caption Police put in place a cordon around the parts of Grasmere Road in Long Eaton

Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Derbyshire, police have confirmed.

Armed officers arrived at a property on Grasmere Road, Long Eaton, on Thursday, with a police cordon put in place around the scene.

Derbyshire Police said a 35-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place in College Street at about 17:00 BST on 4 July.

Both suspects were described as local.

Residents reported seeing 15 police vehicles, the dog unit and armed officers at about 19:00 BST on Thursday, with two people were seen being brought out of a flat and put into the back of a police van on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank the residents of Grasmere Road, and the surrounding area, for their patience during this incident."

