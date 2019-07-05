Image copyright Spotted Ilkeston Town Image caption Three of those hurt were taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment

Four people were injured - two seriously - when a van hit a group of people outside a community hall.

Derbyshire Police said it received reports of a crash involving "a number of people" near Kirk Hallam Community Hall at 09:00 BST.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said three people were taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and one person to hospital in Ilkeston.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact officers at Derbyshire Police.

