Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Steele died in Lapwing Close in December after suffering head injuries

A man has been found guilty of murdering a man at an address in Derby.

Paul Steele, 53, died after being found injured inside his flat in Lapwing Close, Sinfin, Derby, on the evening of 9 December.

Talvir Singh Girn, 40, of Cloverdale Drive, Derby, was convicted at Derby Crown Court earlier on Monday.

Kulvinder Singh Nath, 52, of Glencroft Drive, Stenson Fields, was found guilty of manslaughter at the same court.

The pair will be sentenced on Wednesday.

