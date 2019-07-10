Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Talvir Singh Girn and Kulvinder Singh Nath were arrested near the scene

Two men have been jailed for beating a man to death in an "unprovoked" attack in his own flat.

Paul Steele, 53, was found dead on his sofa in Lapwing Close, Sinfin, Derby, on 9 December.

At Derby Crown Court, Talvir Singh Girn was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

Kulvinder Singh Nath, 52, was given a 14-year sentence after being cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Victim 'flat-packed'

The trial was told the pair - nicknamed Tally and Buzz - attacked Mr Steele after he had allowed them to visit his flat in the afternoon.

The victim, who lived alone with his cat, was punched, kicked and stamped on, suffering severe head and facial injuries, a fractured chest and "extensive bruising".

The court was told the "intoxicated" defendants then left the flat and boasted to other people they knew on the street of having "flat-packed" Mr Steele.

Girn, of Cloverdale Drive, Derby, and Nath, of Glencroft Drive, Stenson Fields, were arrested near the scene but blamed each other in police interviews.

Image copyright Google Image caption The pair boasted about the attack to other people they knew on Lapwing Close

The trial heard there was no evidence the attack was pre-planned but both defendants were known to have "harboured resentment and hostility" to the victim, with Mr Nath believing he had "slept" with a close female friend of his.

The judge, Recorder Nirmal Shant QC, said the fatal blows had been inflicted by Girn, and while Nath had played a lesser part in the attack, he had been present throughout.

She said: "Mr Steele was punched, kicked and stamped to death, and had his face destroyed, in a drink-fuelled attack in his own home."

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Katherine Hargreaves said: "Mr Steele's death was the result of an extremely violent attack on a defenceless man in his own home.

"It's my hope that today's sentencing will bring his family some comfort and allow them to begin to rebuild their lives."

