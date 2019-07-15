Image copyright Google Image caption Keely Wilson's body was found in Alfred Street, South Normanton

A man who killed his partner after learning she was having an affair with a neighbour has been handed a life sentence.

Keely Wilson, 30, suffered numerous injuries - including a fractured skull and two punctured lungs - after being attacked by Anthony Davis at their home in South Normanton, Derbyshire.

Davis was found guilty of murder after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

The 39-year-old must serve a minimum of 24 years in prison.

In total 48 external injuries were found on Ms Wilson's body, the court heard, including "shocking" bruising to her face, upper arms and breasts.

Internal injuries included 14 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs and a fractured skull.

A pathologist found her death was caused by head and chest injuries.

'Depths of callousness'

Martin McGrath, Ms Wilson's father, told the court Ms Wilson's family had been devastated by her death, adding they were shocked to learn she had been "living in constant fear of this animal".

Sentencing, Judge Timothy Spencer QC described the attack as "merciless" and "sustained", saying Davis "wanted her to suffer" and be humiliated.

He rejected Davis's defence that Ms Wilson had fallen down the stairs, and said it "must have been obvious" she was dying.

"If you did not set out to kill her there must have come a point when you knew she was heading towards death," he said.

"You did nothing to get her medical help."

Rather than seek help, Judge Spencer said Davis called work and took two of his children to school "to keep up the appearance of normality", at one point leaving a child alone at home with its dead mother.

"The depths of callousness you have plumbed have been deep," he said.

