Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked on a grassed area near a railway bridge

A woman in her 20s has been raped by a man near a railway bridge in Derby, police have said.

The woman was walking along a footpath on Stenson Road, in Sinfin, between 04:00 and 05:30 BST on Saturday and was attacked on a grassed area.

Detectives said the man, who is described as Asian and about 40 years old, ran off towards Glenmore Drive.

The man smelled strongly of cigarettes and was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hooded jacket, the force said.

Extra patrols will be taking place in the area.

