Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Phillip Allen was attacked at Birchover Court in Chesterfield, Derbyshire Police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was assaulted and died nearly three weeks later.

Derbyshire Police said Phillip Allen was taken to hospital with head injuries after the attack at about 21:00 BST in Birchover Court, Chesterfield, on 27 June.

The 47-year-old remained there until his death on Wednesday.

The arrested man, 27, remains in custody. The force has appealed for information over the assault.

