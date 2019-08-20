Image copyright Cowan family Image caption Russell Cowan had been in Italy with friends for a car rally when he died

The family of a man who died during a trip to Italy with friends three years ago say a judge's decision to close the case is "heartbreaking".

Italian authorities concluded Russell Cowan's death was an accident after he fell 8m (26ft) from a fence.

The 44-year-old, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, died of "catastrophic" head injuries on 5 June 2016.

Widow Trudy Cowan said there were still too many discrepancies with the investigation and unanswered questions.

Ex-RAF officer Mr Cowan had been in Menaggio near Lake Como with three friends to take part in a classic car rally to Monte Carlo in order to raise money for prostate cancer.

After a night out, he walked back to the hostel alone, but fell over a fence at a villa nearby.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Cowan's body was found at the bottom of a fence by a private villa (left)

In August 2017, the Derbyshire Times reported an open conclusion into Mr Cowan's death was recorded after a Home Office pathologist said he "may have been pushed".

However, court hearings had been delayed for further questioning of witnesses and technical reports.

These found a witness had changed their statement and cast doubts on whether he died where his body was found.

"We are the only ones who are interested in getting justice for Russell and find out the truth of what happened," she said.

"The judge said there was drink involved, but if they [his friends] thought he was in such a state, they wouldn't have let him go back alone."

After a third hearing in Milan, a judge decided to close the case.

Francesco Angiolini wrote: "It must be highlighted the police, even if I do not agree with their approach, had the immediate feelings that the death was an accident."

Image copyright Cowan family Image caption Trudy Cowan (right) said the family felt their questions still had not been answered

"We have spent such a long time trying to get the truth, but in an instant one person can overlook any evidence they have been given," said Mrs Cowan.

She said the family had spent more than £30,000 on their legal battle and were considering an appeal.

The family is now fundraising to help pay for further legal fees.

"Russell would've done the same for me. I'm not at a point yet where I'm going to let him down now," Mrs Cowan added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.