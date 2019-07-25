Image copyright Penny Farthing End To End Image caption Richard Thoday said he liked riding a penny farthing as it put a smile on people's faces

A teacher is believed to have broken a 133-year-old record for riding a penny farthing bike from Land's End to John O' Groats in the fastest time.

Richard Thoday, from Matlock in Derbyshire, completed the 874-mile journey in four days and 12 hours.

The long-standing record of five days and one hour was set in 1886 by celebrated Victorian cyclist GP Mills.

Mr Thoday's record attempt has helped to raise more than £6,000 for Children in Need.

Guinness World Records will now review evidence before confirming the record.

The 55-year-old set off from Cornwall at 06:00 BST on Saturday and arrived in John O' Groats at 17:52 on Wednesday.

"I wasn't entirely convinced myself that it was possible but everyone else believed in me so I want to say a massive thank you," he said.

"It's been quite a rollercoaster ride over the past five days.

"It's been an extremely hard thing to do - not just for me but for the crew following as well."

