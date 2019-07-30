Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The possible witness can be seen walking his dog on a footpath at about 04:50 BST

A dog walker pictured in CCTV could be a vital witness to an attack on a woman in Derbyshire, police have said.

The woman was raped near a footpath on Stenson Road, in Sinfin, between 04:00 and 05:30 BST on 13 July.

Images show the man at about 04:50 wearing a blue top, light shorts and dark cap, with a black dog on a lead.

A 42-year-old man from Derby was arrested at the weekend but police have not said what he was arrested on suspicion of.

He was later released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked on a grassed area near a railway bridge

