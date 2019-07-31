Image copyright PA Media Image caption Senior conductors have staged strike action on three consecutive Saturdays

Rail passengers face further disruption after senior conductors announced a fourth day of strike action in a pay dispute with East Midlands Trains.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are due to stage the third of three 24-hour walk-outs on Saturday.

The union has now announced it will also strike on Saturday 17 August.

East Midlands Trains has run a revised timetable during the strikes but its London services are not affected.

Union bosses have accused the firm of lacking commitment in addressing their complaints about Sunday working and wage variation.

Stagecoach-owned East Midlands Trains, which will hand over the regional franchise to Abellio on 18 August, said the contracts had been agreed with the union six years ago.

