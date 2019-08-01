Derby

Whaley Bridge dam collapse in pictures

  • 1 August 2019

All 6,500 residents in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, have been asked to evacuate after the Toddbrook Reservoir dam wall was damaged in heavy rain.

Engineers are pumping water out of reservoir in an attempt to stop up to 300m gallons of water bursting through the damaged dam.

Image caption Engineers are pumping water from Toddbrook Reservoir but if it bursts there are fears it could swamp Whaley Bridge
Image caption A severe flood warning, which means a threat to life, has been issued for the River Goyt
Image caption The police have plans in place for every scenario - including the dam collapsing
Image caption Residents were asked to gather in the neighbouring town of Chapel-en-le-Frith
Image caption It is not known how long the evacuation could last but the authorities believe it could be days
Image caption The dam was built in 1831 and holds 300m gallons of water
Image caption Teams were due to be working overnight to try to stop the dam from breaking
Image caption Whaley Bridge town centre was said to be like a ghost town after residents and business people left

