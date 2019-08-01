All 6,500 residents in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, have been asked to evacuate after the Toddbrook Reservoir dam wall was damaged in heavy rain.

Engineers are pumping water out of reservoir in an attempt to stop up to 300m gallons of water bursting through the damaged dam.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Engineers are pumping water from Toddbrook Reservoir but if it bursts there are fears it could swamp Whaley Bridge

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A severe flood warning, which means a threat to life, has been issued for the River Goyt

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The police have plans in place for every scenario - including the dam collapsing

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Residents were asked to gather in the neighbouring town of Chapel-en-le-Frith

Image copyright PA Media Image caption It is not known how long the evacuation could last but the authorities believe it could be days

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The dam was built in 1831 and holds 300m gallons of water

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Teams were due to be working overnight to try to stop the dam from breaking

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Whaley Bridge town centre was said to be like a ghost town after residents and business people left

