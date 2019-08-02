Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson has been meeting emergency teams and residents

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting crews working to repair a damaged reservoir that threatens to flood a Derbyshire town.

Some 1,500 residents of Whaley Bridge have been evacuated should the dam holding back the 300-million-gallon Toddbrook Reservoir fail.

Rescue teams have been trying to drain the reservoir and shore up the dam.

Police said some residents would be allowed back due to concerns for animal welfare but only for 15 minutes.

Part of the reservoir's spillway broke away on Thursday.

It was damaged after large swathes of the country were battered by heavy rain and floods earlier in the week.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption An RAF Chinook is dropping 400 tonnes of aggregate to shore up the damaged dam

Derbyshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet stressed there was still a risk to life and it was not clear when the residents would be able to go home for good.

"There are concerns about animal welfare. We will be putting plans in place for residents to return to their addresses for a very short time, in a very controlled manner, to collect belongings," he said.

"We will be restricting it to one person per household.

"The plans are being worked through at the minute and the residents will be informed when it's in place."

If the dam is about to fall, police said all the emergency service vehicles will sound their horns three times as a warning and residents would have to get to higher ground.

Image caption Bev Goodwin has put up friends and family after they left Whaley Bridge

Bev Goodwin, who lives in Chapel-en-le-Frith, has put up her evacuated mum and dad, Joy and Steve and two friends - Susie and Angela.

Joy said: "We have nothing. No clothes, no toothbrush, nothing.

"We have been thinking about what's in our house that we would miss - all our kids' pictures and of our grandchildren - it's upsetting."

Mike Breslin described it as a "crazy situation".

"They should never have built a school and a social club at the bottom of a dam. It's madness," he said.

Image caption Resident Mike Breslin said it was 'madness' to build a school at the base of the dam

Eric Baker, who has lived in the town for 30 years, said: "It's shocking really, it's like living next to a ticking bomb. If that goes the devastation will be unimaginable."