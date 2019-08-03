Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters are removing about 4.2 million litres of water per hour from the reservoir

Work to stop a damaged dam in Derbyshire from bursting is to continue amid a warning from the Met Office of thunderstorms and possible flooding.

Rescue workers have reduced the water level at the 300-million-gallon Toddbrook Reservoir near Whaley Bridge.

But the damage remains at a "critical level", with a yellow weather warning in place for the area on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday and promised a "major rebuild" of the dam.

Some 1,500 residents of Whaley Bridge were evacuated after part of the reservoir's spillway broke away on Thursday following heavy rain.

Police, the Environment Agency, and the Canal and River Trust, who own the reservoir, have all said there is a "real risk" the dam could collapse and flood the town.

Speaking to evacuees at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School, Mr Johnson said he had flown over the structure on Friday.

He described it as looking "dodgy but stable" and told residents they would be "properly housed" if the dam burst.

It became damaged after large swathes of the country were battered by heavy rain and floods earlier in the week.

An RAF Chinook helicopter has put 400 tonnes of sandbags on the affected part of the dam in an attempt to shore it up, while firefighters have been using pumps to remove water.

On Friday night, evacuated residents were allowed to return briefly to collect pets and other essentials.

The controlled operation allowed one resident per household back into their homes for 15 minutes.

People had complained they were made to leave in such a hurry that they had barely anything they needed with them.

It is unclear when the residents will be able to go home permanently but they are being told by police to expect to be gone for days.

In other developments:

Firefighters using hydraulic pumps managed to reduce the reservoir's water level by half a metre (1ft 8ins)

Julie Sharman, from the Canal and River Trust, said it needed to come down "several metres" before it would be considered safe.

A "handful" of residents had refused to leave their homes, according to police

A helpline for evacuated residents will be operated by Derbyshire County Council from 09:00 BST to 22:00 on Saturday. The number will be 01629 533 190.

Although the weather is currently dry, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the area starting on Sunday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

It warns there could be damage and disruption from floodwater and lightning strikes.

Police have closed railway lines in the Whaley Bridge area over the risk of potential flooding.