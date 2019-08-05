Image copyright Family handout Image caption Dorothy Bowyer and her dog were found dead in the early hours of 14 February

A man who fatally stabbed his grandmother and her border collie mountain rescue dog has been jailed.

After attacking Dorothy Bowyer at home in Buxworth, Derbyshire, early on Valentine's Day, William Blunsdon then drank two glasses of wine and smoked two joints of cannabis.

Blunsdon, 26, denied murder, but a guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted by prosecutors.

He was jailed at Derby Crown Court for 10 years and four months.

Prosecutor Michael Auty QC said Blunsdon had been living with his grandparents in Buxworth for about 18 months, having left Middlesbrough because "his mother could not cope".

Mr Auty added: "He had delusional beliefs about his grandmother and her dog called Captain."

"The defendant said his grandmother had become an imposter, had been moving stuff in his room and thought she was trying to poison him over time."

'Bayoneted-style knife'

On the night of the killing, Mr Auty said Blunsdon got out of bed at about 03:30 GMT on 14 February and armed himself with a "bayoneted-style knife" and crossbow.

"He had aimed for the dog's heart, but hit its shoulder. He then repeatedly stabbed Captain to 'put it out of its misery'."

The court heard Blunsdon's grandfather Malcolm Bowyer tried to stop the attack but was pushed to one side as Blunsdon set about killing his 77-year-old wife.

Mr Auty said: "Mr Bowyer heard his wife scream and described it as a scene from a horror film.

"As he stabbed Mrs Bowyer he could be heard saying 'she's a witch, she's a witch'.

"Dorothy had suffered from a number of stab wounds including five to her chest and one to her mouth."

Stabbing victims in 2019

More than one hundred people have been fatally stabbed in the UK so far this year. The motives and circumstances behind killings have varied - as have the age and gender of the victims.

Blunsdon's defence barrister Jaime Hamilton QC said his client was "prepared to undergo treatment" for his persistent delusional disorder.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC described Blunsdon as a "risk to the public" when she sentenced him.

She added: "You repeatedly stabbed her to death as she pleaded with you to desist and in full view of your grandfather you repeatedly stabbed his dog."

Blunsdon was jailed for 10 years and four months and will serve an extra five years on licence.