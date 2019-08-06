Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Whaley Bridge: Aerial shots reveal reservoir drop

Dozens of residents who were evacuated amid fears a damaged dam could collapse have been told they can return home.

People living in about 50 homes in Horwich End, Derbyshire, can now go home, but most of the 1,500 people evacuated last week face a further wait.

Crews pumping water from Toddbrook Reservoir have reduced water levels by more than nine metres.

Further inspections will take place to assess damage to the dam.

Image copyright BBC Panorama Image caption Fire crews said they had used miles of pipe work to pump out the water

At a public meeting police said a safe water level at the reservoir had been reached and engineers would further assess the damage to the wall before making a decision on allowing more people to return.

However, Whaley Bridge residents must wait until experts confirm the site is "absolutely safe" before they can go home.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said she was confident of "good news" to come following an inspection on Wednesday.

"We have obviously been pumping the water out and it has gone down at a fast speed," she said.

"We will keep draining the water until it is safe to stop."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.