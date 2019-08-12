Image copyright Google Image caption The baby was taken to hospital with head injuries

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-month-old baby.

The boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries from an address in Steward Gate, Bamford, Derbyshire, on 27 June. He died two days later.

Anton Shields, 37, from Barnsley, was charged with murder after initially being charged with assault.

At Derby Crown Court he was remanded into custody and is due back in court on 27 August with a provisional trial date of 2 October.

