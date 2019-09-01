Image copyright OLI SCARFF/AFP Image caption A stunt team performed in front of the stately home

Hot air balloon displays, aerobatics and chefs entertained visitors at the annual Chatsworth Country Fair.

Visitors watched stunts on horseback and Mary Berry and the Hairy Bikers perform cookery demonstrations during the three-day event at Chatsworth Park.

People also took part in heritage country sports and admired vintage and military vehicles on display.

The fair began in 1981 and attracts thousands to the stately home's grounds in Derbyshire.

Chatsworth House reopened last year after a £32m restoration. A 10-year refurbishment project saw brickwork cleaned, turrets rebuilt and priceless paintings restored.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the Massed Band of the Fire and Rescue Service performed

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people attend the event at the stately home every year

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is held at the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds admired the vintage cars on display

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Displays by the Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team were among the attractions

