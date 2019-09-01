Crowds enjoy stunts at Chatsworth Country Fair
Hot air balloon displays, aerobatics and chefs entertained visitors at the annual Chatsworth Country Fair.
Visitors watched stunts on horseback and Mary Berry and the Hairy Bikers perform cookery demonstrations during the three-day event at Chatsworth Park.
People also took part in heritage country sports and admired vintage and military vehicles on display.
The fair began in 1981 and attracts thousands to the stately home's grounds in Derbyshire.
Chatsworth House reopened last year after a £32m restoration. A 10-year refurbishment project saw brickwork cleaned, turrets rebuilt and priceless paintings restored.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.