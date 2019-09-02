Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The 30-year-old has connections to the Handsworth, Erdington and Kingstanding areas of Birmingham

A man serving 12 years for robbery has absconded from an open prison.

Derbyshire Police said Luke Harvey, who was convicted at Leicester Crown Court in April 2014, left HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has connections to the Handsworth, Erdington and Kingstanding areas of Birmingham.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall with short brown hair and brown eyes, and at the time he absconded he had a full beard.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

